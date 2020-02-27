Detroit — A program aimed at helping Detroit residents at risk of foreclosure stay in their homes announced it is getting more funding to expand.

Quicken Loans Community Fund announced Thursday that it's boosting its funding for the Make It Home program by $700,000; United Way for Southeastern Michigan is dedicating $100,000.

Over the last three years, the program has helped 1,157 families, both renters and low-income homeowners, purchase their foreclosed homes for a fraction of the property's delinquent back taxes.

The program is a partnership between the city, United Community Housing Coalition, Quicken Loans Community Fund and various nonprofits.

It launched in 2017 to purchase the properties landlords had lost to tax foreclosure and sell them to renters. The following year it was expanded as part of a lawsuit settlement between the city and the ACLU of Michigan.

The city agreed to contribute $275,000 toward purchasing and selling back foreclosed homes to low-income homeowners who would have qualified for the tax break that exempts them from property taxes. The program also got $1 million in philanthropic support.

Foreclosures have dramatically dropped since a high of nearly 25,000 city properties in 2015. But many homeowners on payment plans still are struggling.

Nearly one in four Detroit homeowners owes more in delinquent property taxes as of fall 2019 than they did three years prior, despite being part of low-interest plans designed to help them get out of debt and avoid foreclosure, according to a The Detroit News investigation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/27/make-home-expands-more-funding-quicken-loans-detroiters-houses/4890872002/