Driver arrested after car chase on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Michigan State Police have arrested a man for carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing troopers Friday, officials said.
The incident happened at about 4 a.m. on Rosa Parks Boulevard and West McNichols on the city's west side, according to authorities.
Troopers attempted to stop the driver for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over, they said. Troopers say he threw a gun from the vehicle and they began a pursuit. The man repeatedly drove in a circle through a residential area.
Due to icy road conditions, troopers terminated the chase to canvass the area, officials said. They also went back to where the pursuit began and recovered a gun with the help of Detroit police officers.
A short time later, Detroit police relayed information to the troopers that the suspect vehicle was in the driveway of a house in the area and police saw the driver trying to get into the home.
Authorities arrested the man and lodged him at the Detroit Detention Center.
