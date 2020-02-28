Detroit — Michigan State Police have arrested a man for carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing troopers Friday, officials said.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. on Rosa Parks Boulevard and West McNichols on the city's west side, according to authorities.

Troopers attempted to stop the driver for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over, they said. Troopers say he threw a gun from the vehicle and they began a pursuit. The man repeatedly drove in a circle through a residential area.

Due to icy road conditions, troopers terminated the chase to canvass the area, officials said. They also went back to where the pursuit began and recovered a gun with the help of Detroit police officers.

A short time later, Detroit police relayed information to the troopers that the suspect vehicle was in the driveway of a house in the area and police saw the driver trying to get into the home.

Authorities arrested the man and lodged him at the Detroit Detention Center.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/28/driver-arrested-after-car-chase-detroits-west-side/4901433002/