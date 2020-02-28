A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Friday on Detroit's west side, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the victim was inside a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 19500 block of Ward about 5:20 p.m. when suspects opened fire, authorities said in a statement.

The suspects "may have fired shots from (two) separate vehicles," the release read. "A white Chevy Impala and a red van."

The victim was pronounced dead. His name and other details about the incident were not released Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

