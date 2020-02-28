Man stable after being shot Friday at home on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A 36-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot as he was about to enter his home early Friday on the city's east side, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was going to enter his home at about 5:35 a.m. in the 20500 block of Regent near Eight Mile and Gratiot when someone pulled up in an unknown vehicle, exited and fired a shot at him.
The victim was struck by a bullet and the shooter fled.
Officials said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
