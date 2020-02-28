Detroit— A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on Detroit's west side Thursday evening.

Detroit police say a preliminary investigation shows two 46-year-old men had an altercation on the 8600 block of Birwood. The victim was stabbed and the other man took off.

Police say the assailant has a dark complexion and missing teeth. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans when he was last seen. Police say he is armed.

The police urges anyone with information to contact them at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/28/police-investigate-stabbing-detroits-west-side/4901302002/