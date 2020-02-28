About 70 people braved chilly winds to protest outside downtown's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Friday chanting “cut the damn check,” demanding relief for overtaxed Detroiters.

Protesters, organized by the activist group Call 'Em-Out, called for a moratorium on foreclosed occupied homes and water shutoffs.

Detroit protesters, led by Agnes Hitchcock, are calling for a moratorium on foreclosed occupied homes and water shutoffs in the city. Hitchcock said she has been in contact with 140,000 families who suffered from overtaxation in this “national disaster.” @detroitnewspic.twitter.com/OomhKwmBnT — Sarah Rahal (@SarahRahal_) February 28, 2020

“Whatever Duggan’s plan is, if it does not include giving the people their houses back that they lost for not paying taxes they didn’t owe, his plan is short,” said Agnes Hitchcock, 74. “If it does not include wiping out those harsh tax agreement, giving me and the people who paid those taxes a credit, his plan is nothing. You don’t take people’s money, you don’t take people’s houses ...

“We don’t care where the money went. No is unacceptable.”

The Detroit News published an investigation in January that found City Hall overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million between 2010 and 2016 after officials failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the recession.

Renla Session, 64, of Detroit joins protesters demanding restitution for residents who were overtaxed and lost their homes to foreclosure. (Photo: Clarence Tabb)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has acknowledged past over-assessment but said he cleaned up the practice and lowered values after he took office in 2014. The mayor said he can't repay homeowners because current law doesn't allow it and the city can't afford it.

But he said he and the city's law department are working with the City Council on possible ways to compensate some homeowners who were overtaxed.

The protesters marched outside before entering the City Hall lobby with continued chanting.

Resident Cheryl Major held a sign covered in fake money reading “Make us whole.” Major said that she has been overtaxed, but families she serves have suffered far worse.

“Many of our families have been impacted and lost their homes because of overtaxing,” said Major, founder of Children Spa For Children with Disabilities. “Whatever time it was, doesn’t matter at this point. They should have known it was happening and we need to make it come back.

"We need to come up with another plan to replace it. Have a spend down, a credit, so when that money is up, they get their credit and when it’s up, you start taxing them again.”

State Rep. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, speaking to Call 'Em-Out group leader Agnes Hitchcock while people protest outside city hall Friday morning. (Photo: Sarah Rahal)

