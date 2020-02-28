$10K reward offered for tips in slaying of Metro Detroit DJ
A $10,000 reward was announced Friday for tips leading to an arrest in the slaying of a DJ this month in west Detroit.
Byron Gilbert, also known as “DJ Slick B,” had been hired to perform at the grand opening of a dispensary on McNichols on Feb. 7, Crime Stoppers of Michigan said in a statement.
"He left the venue around 7:45 p.m. and headed to his 2019 black Dodge Ram with tinted windows," the release read. "As he attempted to load his DJ equipment, two unknown suspects exited his vehicle from the rear passenger side."
Detroit police have said the suspects attempted to rob him and a 25-year-old companion, then shot them.
Gilbert, a 28-year-old business owner and father of three, was pronounced dead. The other man survived.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction, Crime Stoppers said.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach the group at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
