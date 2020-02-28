Detroit police say a teenager and her 6-month-old daughter are missing after the mother attended a Children's Protective Services hearing Friday.

Khylie Germany (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Shomarie Germany and the baby, Khylie, were last seen about 3:55 p.m., police said in a news release. Earlier Friday, the teen went to the hearing, where she was ordered to go back to Indiana, where she lives with her mother.

After returning to a house where they were staying in the 2000 block of Collingwood, Shomarie left with her daughter in a white vehicle driven by the teen's male companion, police said.

Anyone who has seen Shomarie and Khylie Germany, or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Shomarie Germany (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

