1 dead after car strikes home in northeast Detroit
Detroit — An unknown man died early Saturday after a car struck a house on the city's northeast side, police said.
Police said the incident occurred at 2:25 a.m. in the area of Savage and Carrie Avenue, near East Eight Mile.
A 25-year-old woman driving a silver Chevy Impala disregarded a yield sign and struck a man driving a silver Nissan SUV. The crash caused the man's vehicle to strike a vacant house. He was fatally injured.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
