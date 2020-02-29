Detroit — Dozens of hockey sticks were hit against the ice to mimick applause for Shawn Kubic, who was supposed to start at center on Saturday as his team played at Clark Park.

But instead, Saturday's game was played in memoriam of Kubic, the St. Clair Shores man who was punched in the head and killed at a local bar in December. He was 47. Two men have since been charged in connection to Kubic's death.

Kubic was an avid hockey player for many years, and a beloved teammate on the Robo Corns, Electrolytes, and the Brawndos.

Teammates held his No. 27 jersey that was signed by the 22 players and coaches Kubic played with three times a week. They gathered in a circle for a moment of silence and retired his jerseys with his mother Kathy Zelmanski, who was surprised by the event.

"Everyone knew what hockey meant to my son," Zelmanski told The Detroit News. "I believe that we meant everything to Shawn and he meant everything to us."

Kubic was "the heart and soul" of three recreational hockey teams that played in southwest Detroit, said Dave Janisse, manager of the three teams.

"He had the most memorable laugh, charisma for days," said Janisse, who mentioned the team is still struggling to make sense of the situation. "Shawn played on all three teams and if he could have played seven nights a week, he would have.

"He should have been here."

Janisse said when Kubic briefly went to Chicago last year for work and had to miss playoffs, their team was the best in the league. They lost without him.

"We always said Shawn just gave you that little extra chance to win and we probably would have won had he been there," he said. "Again, this was supposed to be our year and now we have something more important to play for."

Kubic died a week before his 48th birthday. He was supposed to start a new job at Chrysler on Jan. 6, but unfortunately, Zelmanski said, didn't make it.

"He was my one and only son and I loved him with all my heart," she said, tearing up in front of the crowd. "This has been something... thank you for your support because without you, your love and generosity, I wouldn't be here today."

He graduated from Lake Shore High School and studied at Macomb Community College before becoming an engineer in robotics.

Kubic's family said his 16-year-old daughter, Kylee "was his everything."

"He loved to spend summer days with her swimming in the pool, and going on many memorable trips with her," Zelmanski said.

Besides hockey, Kubic loved motocross, hunting, dirt biking, and boating with his friends and family. Friends said he will be remembered for his quick wit, contagious laugh, and always being the "life of the party."

'Sucker-punched'

On Thursday, 39-year-old Johnny Zan Rittenberry, of Warren, was arraigned in the 40th District Court on one count of assault and battery stemming from the Dec. 22 attack on Kubic at Kapone Sports Tavern, investigators said in a statement.

Rittenberry "is alleged to have thrown his drink on Kubic as he laid on the floor motionless and defenseless after being sucker-punched by Hatum Akrawi," according to the release.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has said Akrawi waited until Kubic turned to talk to a friend, then punched Kubic "in the head with significant force," causing him to lose consciousness. Kubic died from his injuries days later. Akrawi initially was arraigned in late December on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, then charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, county officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 13, court records show.

