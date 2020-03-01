Detroit — Police are investigating a possibly accidental non-fatal shooting and a hit-and-run crash, both of which took place early Sunday on Detroit's west side.

At about 12:30 a.m., on the 19700 block of Littlefield — south of Fenkell, east of Schaefer — police say two men, both 46, were in the basement. One of the men was holding a gun "when it accidentally discharged," police said, striking the other man in the body.

Medics transported him to an area hospital, and he's listed in critical condition.

Police would find the suspect standing outside, just a few doors down from the incident, and arrested him without incident.

Less than an hour later, at 1:10 a.m. in the area of West McNichols and Stahelin, just west of the Southfield Freeway, a 30-year-old woman was hit as she walked by a black SUV, either a Cadillac Escalade or GMC Yukon, whose driver allegedly didn't bother stopping.

Police believe the vehicle has heavy front end damage. They ask anyone with information on the crash to share what they know anonymously at Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP.

