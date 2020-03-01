Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan has created a council to tackle inequity and create systemic change, but removing barriers that have long held Detroiters back won't be easy, residents and business owners say.

Duggan made giving Detroiters a fair shot at jobs, affordable housing and car insurance the theme of his annual State of the City speech Tuesday, delivering his address inside the $160 million Flex-N-Gate manufacturing plant on the city's east side that's brought hundreds of jobs, more than half for Detroit. He touted it as a model for securing community hiring and benefits.

"But with all of those jobs, is change," Duggan said. "We're at a different point in the city's history. We're not talking about decline and defeat. We're talking about growth. And when you have growth, it brings a whole different set of problems."

The mayor pointed to other parts of the country where "rapid gentrification" pushed out longtime black residents "because nobody thought through how we're going to make sure the growth benefits the people who are already here."

Government, he said, "can set a tone" that will open doors to greater prosperity for residents. Some Detroiters, though, worry change can bring more problems, and say entrenched barriers limit widespread access and a one-size-fits-all approach can be limiting.

George Adams Jr., who founded the nonprofit neighborhood improvement group 360 Detroit, said equity will mean different things in different parts of the city.

"It's more than just an opportunity. It's actually a space that's carved out for everyone based upon their level, wherever they are," said Adams, who attended Duggan's State of the City speech. "It's dealing with each community as an individual, not painting with a wide brush."

To address inequities, the mayor appointed members of his Cabinet to a nine-member Equity Council to focus on contract procurement, housing, jobs, entrepreneurship and land access.

The group, chaired by Charity Dean, who leads the city's Office of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity, has multiple teams of employees working to examine legislative amendments and other changes to remove bureaucratic hurdles in city government.

"We do know that city government has the opportunity to really do something that hasn't been done before, which is evaluate its own self and its own role in creating barriers," she said. "We're not looking for quick wins, we're looking for wins that will result in systematic change."

Among its early measures, the equity council, along with Councilwoman Janee Ayers, have come up with a process to better define Detroit-based businesses in the city procurement ordinance used to qualify companies for local preference, Dean said.

"It's too broad," she said. "The folks getting it are not really the folks that it was intended to help."

Duggan on Tuesday showcased a number of African American entrepreneurs who have or are opening up businesses in city districts, chiefly the Avenue of Fashion on Livernois. The mayor acknowledges that for other areas, it'll be a "harder lift."

Things haven't been easy for Piper Jenkins, founder and owner of Trendy Treatz on West Seven Mile.

The former home baker moved into a rented space about seven years ago where she sells her specialty cakes and signature Superman and strawberry lemonade cupcakes.

She employs high school students part-time and is eyeing a standalone building with parking a couple of blocks away to relocate her operation, but said it's out of her price range.

"It's not easy," said Jenkins, adding she was impressed with Duggan's plans to put Detroit residents first. "People who are starting out, some of us are low-income, and to find a building that we're able to purchase for a reasonable price would be excellent."

Ken Harris, president and CEO of the National Business League in Washington, D.C., said anything that's going to push true equity and inclusion in the city is critical for long-term economic stability.

Harris pointed to a Detroit News investigation that found city homeowners were overtaxed by at least $600 million after Detroit failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the Great Recession.

"That obviously has contributed to African Americans, which are the super majority population of Detroit, losing their homes," said Harris of the business group that has offices in Detroit with about 6,000 members. "They have been overtaxed and forced to move out of the city."

There were about 50,000 minority-owned businesses in Detroit at the time of the most recent U.S. Census business survey in 2012.

"It's great to have an equity council to take in recommendations and feedback. At the end of the day, we need more tangible results to move the needle further in the city," Harris said. "It's almost embarrassing that we have to have a conversation on equity and inclusion."

Adams said he'll "sit back and watch" to see how the effort translates.

“I was hearing it, but I’ve been living something different,” said Adams, who serves on a Neighborhood Advisory Committee set up for redevelopment of the former Herman Kiefer hospital on the west side. “What you say doesn’t mean anything based upon what’s going on in my community.”

The equity council has been meeting weekly since the beginning of the year and intends to put out annual reports. Other members on the equity council include Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia, Human Resources Director Denise Starr and Arthur Jemison, the city's group executive for Planning, Housing and Development.

The group, Dean said, has no preconceived notion that it's going to be "the superheroes that are now saving the day."

"We're not going to solve racism in the city of Detroit," she added, "but we're going to make sure that everything we do in the city is done through an equitable lens."

