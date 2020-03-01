LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Detroit church has been declared a basilica by Pope Francis, a rare honor for a Roman Catholic parish in the U.S., officials announced Sunday.

Ste. Anne Church is one of only 86 churches in the United States, including three in Michigan, to carry the title of Minor Basilica, the Archdiocese of Detroit said.

Ste. Anne Church de Detroit
Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church.
Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church.
Father reverend Lawrence "Larry" Ventline, speaks during a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit.
Father reverend Lawrence "Larry" Ventline, speaks during a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit.
Father reverend Lawrence Ventline, speaks during a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church.
Father reverend Lawrence Ventline, speaks during a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church.
Parishioners take part in a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Parishioners take part in a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Parishioners take part in a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Parishioners take part in a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Parishioners celebrate during a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Parishioners celebrate during a mass at Historic Ste. Anne de Detroit church, June 5, 2016.
Bicyclists assemble at Ste. Anne church, in Detroit, for the first stop of a tour of the city's churches, June 25, 2017.
Bicyclists assemble at Ste. Anne church, in Detroit, for the first stop of a tour of the city's churches, June 25, 2017.
A view of the Ambassador bridge and Ste. Anne catholic parish from the 12th floor of the Michigan Central Station in Detroit, October 25, 2019.
A view of the Ambassador bridge and Ste. Anne catholic parish from the 12th floor of the Michigan Central Station in Detroit, October 25, 2019.
Msgr. Charles Kosanke, pastor of Ste. Anne Parish de Detroit
Msgr. Charles Kosanke, pastor of Ste. Anne Parish de Detroit
    Ste. Anne parish, near the Detroit River, began in 1701 and is the second-oldest continuously operating Catholic parish in the U.S., with 575 families, the archdiocese said. The current church was built in 1886.

    “To demonstrate it met criteria for becoming a Minor Basilica, Ste. Anne extensively documented its heightened liturgical activity and its architectural stature. … It contains many artifacts from the so-called stone church, the church building that preceded the present structure,” the archdiocese said.

    Archbishop Allen Vigneron will celebrate the designation at a Mass on April 26.

