Detroit — A 28-year-old man has died and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

Police say the shooting was reported about 2:55 p.m. in the area of Orangelawn and Beaverland. That's south of Plymouth Road and west of West Outer Drive.

Police say the victims were sitting inside a 2017 Jeep Cherokee when a silver Toyota pulled up alongside. Someone inside the Toyota pulled a gun and started shooting, striking both men, killing the driver.

The passenger got out of the Jeep and was able to drive himself to the hospital in another vehicle, police said, and was listed in serious condition.

