Detroit — Police are asking the public for help with a case of major appliance appropriation.

Detroit police are asking for help to identify two men who broke into a home on Chalmers Street and stole the furnace, stove and refrigerator. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Investigators are looking for a couple of thieves who broke into an unoccupied house last Monday and made off with the furnace, the stove and the refrigerator.

Officials said the home invasion happened at about 7:20 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of Chalmers on the city's east side.

According to a preliminary investigation, two malets broke into the home through a front window. Once inside, they took the furnace, the stove and fridge, police said. The thieves then escaped in a vehicle.

Authorities released images of them captured by a surveillance camera.

One is described as in his 30s with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was wearing a ski mask and a blue Carhartt jacket with mud all over it and a glove on his left hand.

Police said a surveillance camera captured images of the two men who broke into the home and stole the appliances. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The other also is believed to be in his 30s, has a slim build, medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a glove on his right hand.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the burglary should call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

