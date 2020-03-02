Police seek tips on shampoo heist from Detroit drug store
Officials said a man used a shopping cart on Feb. 15, 2020 to make off with multiple bottles of shampoo from a drug store on East Jefferson. The Detroit News
Detroit — You could say a man's theft of shampoo from a drug store just doesn't wash.
Detroit police say the man went into a CVS/Pharmacy at about 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 15 and stole multiple bottles of shampoo. The store is located on Jefferson near McDougall on the city's east side.
The man used a shopping cart to carry the shampoo, according to police. He walked out of the store and got into a brown and white van.
Anyone with information about the theft should call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
