Detroit — You could say a man's theft of shampoo from a drug store just doesn't wash.

Detroit police say the man went into a CVS/Pharmacy at about 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 15 and stole multiple bottles of shampoo. The store is located on Jefferson near McDougall on the city's east side.

Detroit police said they are looking for this man for stealing multiple bottles of shampoo from an east side CVS. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The man used a shopping cart to carry the shampoo, according to police. He walked out of the store and got into a brown and white van.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

