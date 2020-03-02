CLOSE

Officials said a man used a shopping cart on Feb. 15, 2020 to make off with multiple bottles of shampoo from a drug store on East Jefferson. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — You could say a man's theft of shampoo from a drug store just doesn't wash.

Detroit police say the man went into a CVS/Pharmacy at about 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 15 and stole multiple bottles of shampoo. The store is located on Jefferson near McDougall on the city's east side.

The man used a shopping cart to carry the shampoo, according to police. He walked out of the store and got into a brown and white van.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/02/police-seek-tips-shampoo-heist-detroit-drug-store/4930343002/