Detroit – Security operations at Detroit’s downtown convention center are being reorganized to improve safety at the sprawling venue.

The TCF Center’s in-house security staff scheduling has been expanded to three shifts, each with supervisors dedicated to specific events and building security outposts, the center said in a news release.

Buy Photo The Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show will be held March 21-22 at the TCF Center in Detroit. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

A new dispatch command center has also been created that’s staffed seven days a week, 365 days a year with TCF Center security officers. And the TCF Center’s closed-circuit television system has been expanded.

Security staff now are “able to see almost everything happening around” the 55-acre property,” said ASM Global/TCF Center General Manager Claude Molinari.

Formerly named Cobo Center, the TCF Center has 723,000 square feet of exhibit space. It also hosts the North American International Auto Show.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/02/security-operations-reorganized-detroit-convention-center/111389094/