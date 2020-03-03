Detroit — Police say an alleged house squatter on Detroit's east side is recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning in the home.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. on the 19700 block of Waltham, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's south of East State Fair and east of Hoover.

Warrick says the 25-year-old man was allegedly squatting at a home when an intruder broke through a window and started firing shots.

After being shot, the victim was able to head north to East State Fair and call 911.

Medics transported him to a hospital, and he's listed in temporary serious condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/03/alleged-squatter-shot-house-detroits-east-side/4937489002/