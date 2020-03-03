Detroit — A 5-year-old boy was hit by an SUV Monday afternoon after running out into a main road on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash took place about 5 p.m. on the 19400 block of Plymouth, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's east of Evergreen.

The boy ran out into the street, Warrick said, and was hit by a black 2019 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Yukon, a 76-year-old man, stopped at the scene, and was not cited or arrested.

Medics took the boy to a hospital, and he's listed in critical condition.

