Detroit — A day after police chief James Craig pulled his officers from a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force, he said he still had questions about how federal agencies and a judge handled an informant whose probation violations were overlooked before he went on to allegedly kill six people.

During a press conference Tuesday at Public Safety Headquarters, Craig said he removed his officers from a DEA/Detroit police task force because he can't trust Keith Martin, the special agent in charge of the DEA's Michigan and Ohio offices.

Craig said he had a "somewhat contentious" meeting Monday with Martin. The meeting was to discuss informant Kenyel Brown; Craig said Brown was signed by one of his officers last year under the direction of the DEA.

"During my meeting with representatives from the DEA, it became somewhat contentious," Craig said. "There was a refusal (by Martin) to acknowledge that this DPD officer was working for the DEA."

Craig said Brown had worked off the books as a DEA informant before he was formally signed up by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

But DEA spokesman Brain McNeal told The Detroit News last week Brown was not employed by his agency.

"This is still developing, but from what I know now, it was not the DEA," he said last week.

McNeal could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. On Monday, Martin told The Detroit News in a written statement that "we are committed to working with the Detroit Police Department.”

Craig stressed he didn't have a beef with the DEA line officers, and said he and Martin ended the meeting "on a positive note" by pledging to continue working together on drug cases — "just not in a task force," Craig said.

"My decision was based on the DEA's continued refusal to take ownership that Kenyel Brown was signed as an informant working for the DEA/DPD," Craig said.

"That constitutes a breach of trust that I believe is paramount to this partnership," Craig said. "Clearly, when we have this kind of breach of trust, if I can’t trust you as a brother law enforcement agency to be transparent and take responsibility, how can we work together in a task force configuration?"

"To suggest or infer that possibly this DPD officer was acting alone, I disagree with that," Craig said. "(Martin) should be bigger than that ... own it, stand there and take it, and we can move on."

Brown was being hunted in connection with a two-month crime spree that left six people dead in Detroit, Highland Park and River Rouge when he shot himself in the head Feb. 24 as he was being chased by officers. Brown died Friday.

The News reported last week that Brown was a federal informant who had been kept out of prison, despite numerous probation violations. A U.S. District Court spokesman said a federal law enforcement agency had lobbied to allow Brown to remain free, although U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider later said there's no evidence of that.

Brown was on probation after being arrested in 2014 with a stolen pistol.

During an Oct. 29 hearing about one of Brown's many probation violations, federal Judge Bernard Friedman said: “I know what’s stated regarding (Brown's) dangerousness," but then told Brown, "I’m going to give you a break."

Friedman released Brown from federal supervision; he was signed up by the DEA/Detroit police task force the same day.

"It's magical that on the same day he was released from supervision ... he gets signed by the DEA," Craig said. "I find that interesting."

"Also, I don't know who vouched for him (to keep him out of prison)," Craig said. "Was it the federal probation officer? I don't know.

"The magical question for me, which I still don’t have the answer for: Who was in the room in the chambers with the judge who ultimately made the decision to release (Brown) from supervisory release?" Craig said. He added he disagreed with Friedman's decision to release Brown.

Craig said the DEA told a Detroit cop to sign Brown up as an informant on Oct. 29 because Brown had a warrant out for his arrest, and DEA rules don't allow wanted suspects to be used as informants.

Craig also clarified how Brown became a DEA/Detroit police informant. The chief previously said the ATF had "handed off" Brown to the task force, but on Tuesday he said it wasn't a formal hand-off, but "more of an introduction."

Craig said ATF agents knew the DEA had used Brown as an informant off the books.

"The ATF, when they used him as an informant, they were aware the same DEA agent had used him in the past as, using their language, an unsigned source," Craig said. "Well, that says right there (the DEA) used him before."

An AFT spokesperson was not immediately able to respond to Craig's statement Tuesday.

Craig said the flap between him and Martin won't affect other federal task forces his officers work with.

"We're still working with the FBI and U.S. Marshals," he said. "We’re still involved in task forces — just not with the DEA."

