Detroit — The city's water department on Wednesday kicked off a $44 million project that will upgrade water infrastructure in two city neighborhoods as part of a five-year effort to rejuvenate the aging water system.

The effort — leading off in the Cornerstone Village and North Rosedale Park neighborhoods — is the first by the city's Water and Sewerage Department to both the water and sewer systems, officials announced at a groundbreaking convened on the city's east side.

Buy Photo Mayor Mike Duggan discusses a $44.3 million water and sewer project Wednesday. The two-year project in Cornerstone Village and North Rosedale Park is part of an overall five-year capital program that will sink $500 million into water main, lead service line and hydrant replacements as well as stormwater infrastructure improvements. (Photo: Christine Ferretti, The Detroit News)

Duggan, in a statement, said the effort is the latest moving ahead to invest in Detroit neighborhoods and residents.

"Not only are we spending more money on infrastructure improvements, our Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity department will be monitoring these projects to ensure the contractors are hiring at least 51% Detroit residents and contributing to our workforce training fund if they are unable to meet that requirement," he said.

The two city communities, officials said, have had water and sewer system condition assessments completed within the past two years. The two-year project in Cornerstone Village and North Rosedale Park is part of an overall five-year capital program that will sink $500 million into water main, lead service line and hydrant replacements as well as stormwater infrastructure improvements.

Ric-Man Construction of Sterling Heights and LGC Global of Detroit are the firms selected for work on the neighborhood projects.

Construction will begin this month and continue through December 2021. Contractors are expected to restore any disrupted sidewalks, driveways, yards and fences during the April to October construction season.

The water department on Wednesday noted it's able to make the investments due to the $50 million annual lease payment for the regional water and sewer system operated by the Great Lakes Water Authority, which was set up as a component of the city's bankruptcy.

“We decided to take a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach, starting with assessing the water and sewer systems, then designing an upgrade strategy based upon that data, the probability of failure and the consequence of failure in the pipes," said Palencia Mobley, the water department's deputy director and chief engineer whose team is managing the capital improvement program along with the national construction firm AECOM.

The water department also has completed condition assessments in 10 other neighborhoods. Approximately 76 miles of water main and 198 miles of sewer were assessed over the last two years by the water department and its contractors.

Other areas evaluated include Brewster Douglass, Brightmoor, Jefferson Chalmers, Miller Grove, Minock Park, New Center Commons, Piety Hill, Rosedale Park (south), Riverdale and Virginia Park.

The results of the assessments are being reviewed and designs are underway for the infrastructure that needs rehabilitation, officials noted in a news release.

The water department said that it upgraded 43 miles of water main, lined 40 miles of sewer collection piping and replaced 559 lead services lines in the 2018 and 2019 calendar years.

