Detroit — A chic hotel chain known as The Godfrey wants a Michigan Avenue location in Corktown, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The deal is still in the works but a Chicago-based hotel group that describes itself as "boutique luxury" aims to tear down an empty building on 1401 Michigan, one block east of Trumbull, to make way for a new hotel with around 150 rooms and potentially a rooftop lounge, according to the two who have seen the plans. They didn't want to be named because they are not authorized to publicly discuss the development.

Chicago-based Godfrey Hotels is involved in a potential deal that would raze this empty Corktown building to make way for a new boutique hotel with a potential rooftop lounge. The 1401 Michigan Ave. building is at the southwest corner of Michigan and 8th, about one block from Michigan and Trumbull. (Photo: CoStar)

The Godfrey is a small chain, with single properties in Chicago, Boston and Tampa. Another is scheduled to open in Hollywood this summer, according to the company website.

The Michigan Avenue building is currently owned by an entity linked to the owners of Nemo's Bar & Grill, which has been a Corktown staple for decades. The building is catty-cornered from Nemo's. The owners of Nemo's are working on a deal to sell the building to Farmington Hills' Hunter Pasteur Homes, which is the entity s looking to secure the potential hotel deal, the sources said.

Representatives from the Godfrey chain and Hunter Pasteur couldn't be reached Thursday morning. Nemo's owner Pat Springstead declined comment Thursday morning.

A public meeting is scheduled 6-7 p.m. March 12 at the Corner Ballpark, 1680 Michigan.

Corktown's Michigan Avenue has been undergoing a long revival with a string of restaurants, bars and residential developments.

In 2018, Ford Motor Co. announced it had bought the nearby Michigan Central Depot, one of the city's infamous dead buildings, The station is one of a number of Corktown properties Ford purchased. The automaker's aim is use the city's oldest neighborhood as the hub for the development of mobility, autonomy and electrification technologies expected to radically alter the auto industry.

