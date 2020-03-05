A 24-year-old Detroit man is headed to trial in the fatal beating of a prominent hairstylist, a judge ruled Thursday.

Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was ordered to stand trial by Judge Ronald Giles on charges of first-degree felony murder and armed robbery in the slaying of 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat, who was found unresponsive Feb. 11 in a room at the JZ Motel on Detroit's east side.

Kallabat died as a result of at least a dozen blows to to the head, Wayne County Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Leigh Hlavaty said during the preliminary examination Thursday in 36th District Court.

Hlavaty testified that Kallabat, of Bloomfield Hills, was beaten in eight areas of his head that resulted in fractures and other injuries to his skull.

"These impacts could be as (from) a large object such as a foot kicking or stomping, or it could be multiple blows ..." said Hlavaty.

Pickett is scheduled for an arraignment on information at 9 a.m. March 12 in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Several witnesses were put on the stand by special prosecutor Jaimie Powell Horowitz, including a Lyft driver who testified he picked Pickett up from his job near downtown and dropped him off at the motel on Eight Mile and Gratiot.

Detroit Police investigators narrated videos where a man identified as Pickett is seen in a security guard uniform leaving his job at Brewery Park in a Lyft vehicle and arriving at the motel to meet up with Kallabat around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 11.

Pickett also was identified as a man seen on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus about an hour before Kallabat was found unresponsive in his motel room. and was seen on the bus removing the SIM card of a white iPhone belonging to the victim.

Police were called to the scene after a motel employee found Kallabat unresponsive in a "pile of blood" in his motel room. Police said only Kallabat and the suspect, identified by authorities as Pickett, entered the room that evening.

"No one else ever went into that room," Detroit Police Sgt. Steve Ford testified.

Pickett was arrested at his job the next day with Kallabat's iPad and iPhone in his possession. When police searched a personal phone allegedly belonging to Pickett, they found pictures of Kallabat on it.

Police said large sums of cash were missing from Kallabat when officers searched the motel room where he was found.

Pickett's attorney Craig Tank said he plans to mount a vigorous defense for his client. "It will shed light quite clearly on a completely different set of facts than those presented and an alternative way of looking at those facts," he said.

