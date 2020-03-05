Detroit — The bus route that will ferry commuters between downtown Detroit and downtown Ann Arbor will open for service March 16, it announced via Twitter.

"It's happening," said Mario Morrow, spokesman for the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan whose board approved the pilot effort. "It's long overdue, and it's finally happening."

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan has collaborated with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and the Michigan Flyer, which will provide the large buses and the drivers, to create the long-anticipated service.

The service was announced on a preliminary basis in January, but had to be approved by the RTA board in February.

Documents from the February meeting indicate feedback toward the proposed route was positive, with 81 of the 100 written comments supporting the new service.

The bus will travel between Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit to the Blake Transit Center in downtown Ann Arbor, running hourly for 16 hours a day on weekdays.

Some commenters asked the RTA why the well-traveled Rosa Parks Transit Center, at Cass and Michigan Avenue, wasn't used instead of the park. The RTA said there is not the space capacity for that.

Other placements considered for the Detroit stop were city hall, which was ruled out due to high congestion, and New Center, which was ruled out for being too far from downtown.

As for what would constitute success, documents from the February meeting state that "anything in or above" the range of 400 to 500 riders per day "would be considered reasonably successful," while admitting it could take a year or two to get there.

"No transit service breaks even or makes a profit," the document says. "For the D2A2 services a reasonable range of financial performance would be 15%-25% of operating costs covered by fares."

Morrow said modern technology will allow drivers on the route to avoid traffic, choosing either I-94 or I-96, based on which route is clearer. The pilot is funded by $2 million in annual grants from the state and federal governments.

The RTA is partnering with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority on the D2A2 route, which will be operated by Michigan Flyer.

The buses are wheelchair accessible. Seats will have armrests and footrests. The buses will have internet access, USB charging ports, overhead storage bins and bike storage.

"If, after two years," the document says, "there is little or no support for the service, or value for the service within the community this is a sign it is not succeeding. At that time a decision will be made to continue with the pilot or shut down service."

