Detroit — It's not clear if they hate to eat and run, but two men didn't mind grabbing some cabbage and dough before dashing.

Police are asking the public for help to find the pair who robbed a restaurant last week.

Police are asking the public for help to find the two who took a fast food restaurant's cash register drawer and money. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at a fast food restaurant in the 19800 block of Van Dyke near East Outer Drive, according to authorities.

One of the men jumped onto the counter where the cash register is located, pressed a few buttons on the machine and removed its drawer, police said. He then passed the drawer to the second man.

Both ran out of the business and disappeared.

Police said one of them is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a small build. He was wearing a black mask, dark blue hooded sweatshirt, red boxer shorts, red shoes and blue rubber gloves.

The second man is described as 5 feet 11 to 6 feet 1inch tall with an average build. He was wearing a black mask, a black hooded jacket, gray boxer shorts with a black band, black and gray camouflage pants, black shoes and blue rubber gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

CLOSE Police are asking the public for help to find the pair who took a fast food restaurant's cash register drawer and money The Detroit News

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/06/detroit-police-seek-tips-robbery-east-side-restaurant/4976301002/