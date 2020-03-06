Police: Detroit officer hurt after shooting self by accident
Detroit — A police officer was in temporary serious condition Friday after being shot at Detroit Public Safety headquarters, authorities said.
The female officer accidentally shot herself while working, said Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the police headquarters on Third Street, she said.
The officer has been hospitalized. No further information was released.
