Detroit — A 69-year-old woman died Saturday night after being struck by a Detroit Department of Transportation bus on the city's west side, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 8:40 p.m. in the area of West Outer Drive and Asbury Park. That's north of West McNichols and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police said in a statement that the victim was "in the middle of the street," on Outer Drive, when hit by a DDOT bus traveling west. Police continue to investigate the circumstances preceding the crash.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, but she died from her injuries.

As of March 3, the last time statistics were updated, 132 people had died in car crashes in Michigan thus far in 2020. That's one fewer than this time last year.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/08/69-year-old-woman-dies-after-being-hit-detroit-bus/4995011002/