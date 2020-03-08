Detroit — Just days ahead of Michigan's presidential primary, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper launched a canvassing kickoff event for candidate Joe Biden in Detroit, Sunday afternoon.

The lobby of the IBEW Local Union on Abbott Street was filled as people streamed in with some wearing "IBEW for Joe" and "1 job is enough" shirts.

Cheers of support erupted throughout Carper's speech as he mentioned the qualities of a leader that he said Biden possessed and President Donald Trump didn't.

"What we need right now is a great leader... and you're helping to put a very good man in the White House," said Carper who's been a Detroit Tigers fan since he was 9, even throwing the opening pitch once.

Biden was at a Get Out The Vote event in Mississippi with Vivica Fox on Sunday, but will be in Michigan on Monday for a slew of events.

Congressmen Tom Carper of Delaware and Anthony Brown of Maryland talk in front of a crowd at IBEW Local Union on Abbott Street on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Photo: Ariana Taylor)

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland made the trip to Detroit to show his support of Biden at the canvass event on Sunday as well.

"I think we need an all hands-on-deck approach to helping Joe Biden become the next president," Brown said. "Joe Biden's got a great relationship with organized labor and this is a big labor community."

Detroit has a 3.8 percent unemployment rate and a minimum wage of $9.65. On his campaign website, Biden says he wants to increase the federal minimum wage to $15, make it easier for workers to unionize, and pursue employers who violate labor laws.

"I think he represents all people not just rich people... and that's what we need," said Dorothy Burrell, a Detroit native who attended the event.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper talks with Detroit native Dorothy Burrell after a canvassing event for Joe Biden on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Photo: Ariana Taylor)

The IBEW, or International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which has 775,000 active and retired members, endorsed Biden in February.

"For our employees, our members ... Biden's message was one that made more sense," said Joe Davis, IBEW's political coordinator for Michigan.

Biden will make his first stop on Monday in Grand Rapids for an afternoon rally and then he'll move on to Detroit for a private fundraiser event. At 7 p.m., Biden will host an event at Renaissance High School on W. Outer Drive, alongside Senator Kamala Harris.

Harris endorsed Biden on Sunday morning after many other democratic officials backed the former vice president following his big wins on Super Tuesday.

Others who endorsed Biden include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who attended a few churches on Sunday morning with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, in support of Biden's campaign.

Carper, the U.S. senator of Delaware, backed Biden early in April 2019.

Biden encouraged Carper to run for Delaware's seat in the House of Representatives and then years later pushed Carper to run for Senate, Carper said in an endorsement statement.

"For months, I have encouraged him to seek the highest office in our land. ... I could not be more proud to endorse my friend Joe," Carper said in the statement.

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield was also scheduled to make an appearance with Carper on Sunday but was held up at a church in Detroit.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also hosted a number of events in Michigan during the weekend. Sanders made appearances in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, and Ann Arbor. On Monday, Sanders will be at University of Michigan- Dearborn for a Fox News town hall with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

