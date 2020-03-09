Detroit — Two 20-year-old men have been jailed and denied bond as they face murder and gun charges in the Feb. 25 shooting death of a man on Detroit's west side.

John Jeffries and William Ivory both face charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in the Feb. 25 killing of a 55-year-old man.

Preliminary information, released in the early hours after the homicide, listed the victim's age as 65.

The victim's body was found that day at about 3:05 a.m., on the 13500 block of Joy Road, just east of Schaefer. Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said additional details would come out in court.

Jeffries and Ivory, who share an address, were both denied bond at their arraignments, Wayne County Jail records show.

They have probable cause conferences scheduled for March 19.

A third suspect has been charged, court records show, but is not yet under arrest.

