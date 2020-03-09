Detroit — Detroit U.S. District Court officials retracted Monday a statement they made two weeks ago saying a federal law enforcement agency lobbied to keep Kenyel Brown out of prison despite multiple probation violations.

The retraction still leaves open the question of why Brown's violations did not land him back behind bars for the duration of his federal supervision, which wasn't set to end until March 26.

Instead, police say Brown, a police informant, was free to go on a crime spree, killing six people, wounding another and committing two carjackings before shooting himself in the head Feb. 24. He died four days later.

Kenyel Brown (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

The case sparked controversy that has led to two investigations and Detroit police's pulling out of a federal task force. Both Detroit police and the Detroit U.S. Attorney's Office are investigating how Brown's case was handled.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Monday emailed a statement, which officials said was a "clarification" of an earlier comment about why Brown's violations were not punished.

"The court did not receive a request from a law enforcement agency to terminate Brown’s supervised release," the email said. "However, the court was aware that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was using Brown as a confidential informant which previously had been approved."

Court spokesman David Ashenfelter said in a follow-up email Monday: "Although courts typically speak only through their orders, opinions and what judges say on the bench, this court decided to issue this clarification after reviewing our initial statement, meeting with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and hearing the concerns raised by the families of the victims and the law enforcement community."

Court officials met with the U.S. Attorney's Office Friday, Ashenfelter said. The spokesman also clarified a statement by U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman, who said during an Oct. 29 hearing on one of Brown's violations that he was aware of Brown's "dangerousness," but allowed him to remain free anyway.

"Although the judge referred to Brown as “dangerous” during the Oct. 29 court hearing, no one, including law enforcement, which wanted to continue using Brown as a confidential informant, had any indication that he was a threat to the public," Ashenfelter said.

Brown's violations probation violations included multiple failed drug tests, failure to show up to drug counseling sessions, and a drunken driving arrest.

A flap between Detroit Police Chief James Craig and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency started after federal court officials told The Detroit News Feb. 24 that a federal law enforcement agency asked that Brown be allowed to continue his supervised release, despite repeatedly violating the terms of his probation.

Craig has insisted Brown was a DEA informant. He pulled his officers from a DEA-Detroit police task force after what he said was a "contentious meeting" a week ago with Keith Martin, special agent in charge of the DEA's operations in Michigan and Ohio.

DEA officials initially denied Brown had ever worked for them and are now declining to comment at the request of Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. The U.S. attorney has asked federal agencies involved in the case to refrain from commenting while he investigates why Brown was allowed to stay out of prison.

ATF officials also declined to comment Monday, citing Schneider's request.

Craig reiterated Monday he's "deeply troubled" by what he said wthe DEA's "refusal to admit (Brown) was their informant."

"I recognize that the U.S. Attorney needs to do a thorough investigation, but what we do know is that Brown was a federal informant," Craig said. "The second part of this that's equally troubling is, I'm hearing from my staff that the (DEA) line agents are troubled that the leadership of their agency won't acknowledge using Brown.

"I'm transparent about what DPD does, because the people of Detroit deserve transparency," Craig said. "That goes for federal law enforcement as well; if you're going to be one of our partners, you need to be transparent."

