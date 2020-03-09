Detroit — Amid a push to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday announced a plan to keep Detroiters' water on.

Starting Wednesday, residents whose water is shut off or who have pending cutoffs will be eligible to have their water service restored at a discounted rate, city officials said at a press conference.

One of the main preventative measures the Centers for Disease Control recommends to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, is frequent hand washing.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks during a press conference at the Water and Sewerage department, March 8, 2020. Duggan announced an affordable program to keep residents’ water turned on during the corona virus outbreak. (Photo: David Guralnick)

"Given the importance of hand washing ... the Governor and I sat down and said we're going to have a solution that no resident of the city of Detroit has their water shut off for lack of funds," Duggan said.

Eligible residents will pay $25 a month for water service for as long as the coronavirus remains a health threat. The state of Michigan will cover the first 30 days after residents sign up.

To sign up for the restoration plan, people should call the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency at 313-386-9727 to set an appointment, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to water department director Gary Brown, about 3,000 residents are dealing with water shutoffs since last year. The city will send personnel to each of the thousands of homes without water to announce the restoration plan, Brown said.

"Turning the water back on while we're in this crisis is the immediate emergency but that's not all we want to do," Brown said. "We want to get into those homes and be able to fix the plumbing issues so that we can get them to an average bill. Then we give them some financial assistance."

Once the coronavirus outbreak is under control, Detroiters on the restoration plan will be transitioned into another affordable payment plan called WRAP. Any past due balance will be deferred until after the outbreak is contained.

In February, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Great Lakes Authority Board approved $1.1 million in additional funding for Detroit, and $500,000 for Flint, to prevent water service interruptions. Detroit currently has $2.4 million for water payment assistance.

This restoration plan comes after 550 cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths was reported in the U.S. There are no known cases of the virus in Michigan and the current threat level is low to moderate, according to a city of Detroit press release.

"It's not a matter of if COVID-19 comes to Detroit but it's a matter of when and we need to be prepared," said Denise Fair, director of Detroit's Health Department.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/09/detroit-mayor-rolls-out-plan-stop-water-shutoffs-amid-coronavirus-fears/5000160002/