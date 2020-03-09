Detroit — The City of Detroit has formed a partnership with six organizations to preserve affordable housing in the city, improve housing stock and prevent displacement.

The effort announced Monday is called Preservation Partnership and was launched by the city’s Housing & Revitalization Department. The goal is to preserve 10,000 existing affordable housing units in the city by 2023. It also includes creating new affordable housing.

The effort comes as the city is at risk of losing thousands of properties with expiring low-income housing tax credits at the end of 15-year compliance or renewal periods through 2023.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News, File)

Organizations on the Preservation Partnership team are: Enterprise Community Partners; United Community Housing Coalition; a partnership between Cinnaire and CHN Housing Partners; Data Driven Detroit; Elevate Energy; and Community Investment Corp.

“The preservation of affordable housing is a critical piece of our overall vision of inclusive growth, ensuring that all Detroiters have a place amid our city’s renaissance, no matter how much money they make,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement Monday. “I’m proud of the team that our Housing and Revitalization Department has put together, bringing in experts to work on one of the most important issues facing our city today.”

According to the city, the team will focus on identifying multi-unit buildings that have no commitments to remain as affordable housing and are at risk of being redeveloped with higher rents or converted to market-rate rents. The team will work to maintain affordable housing through either the renewal of low-income housing tax credits or by coordinating new or restructured financing. Housing renovation will also be part of the mix.

The announcement is expected Monday afternoon at Conner Creek Senior Apartments, run by American Community Developers, one of the largest providers of affordable housing in the city. In 2019, ACD took over the property and extended its affordability commitment through 2042.

Enterprise Community Partners will lead the team in prioritizing projects. The work will also include addressing the affordable or low-income properties that are in need of repairs or upgrades.

“The Preservation Partnership underscores the City’s commitment to making sure that all Detroiters have access to not only affordable places to live, but safe and quality ones, too,” said Donald Rencher, director of the Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department. “By tackling a number of issues regarding affordability in our city all at once, and by bringing this incredible team together, we will make Detroit a better place for more people to call home.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/09/detroit-partnership-aims-preserve-affordable-housing-city/4999672002/