Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find two men who robbed a store on the city's east side in January.

The robbery happened at about 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at a Dollar Tree store in the 20400 block of Van Dyke near East Eight Mile, according to authorities.

Police are looking for two men who forced their way into a store with a gun on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police said a man with a gun forced his way through the store's front door. Once inside, he forced two female employees into the manager's office. They were followed by a second man.

The men demanded the workers fill bags with money from the safe, officials said. The two men then fled on foot.

The first man is described as about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 with an average build. He was wearing a black mask, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans with stonewash on the front, blue gym shoes and dark gloves.

The other man is about the same height with the same type of build. He was also wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and white gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

