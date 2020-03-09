Detroit — A Detroit man may be charged for lying about being shot at on a freeway in the city Sunday, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were notified at about 8 p.m. Sunday by Detroit police officers that a hospital called them to report a 45-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told police he was shot while on a freeway in the city, according to authorities.

Troopers spoke to the victim and began an investigation. After investigating the claim, they determined the man had shot himself by accident. Troopers also found a bullet hole in the inside and bottom of the victim's pants pocket.

The investigation led troopers to a home belonging to one of the victim's relatives, where they found a pistol at the side of the house.

Officials said the victim has a valid concealed carry license. However, the pistol is not registered, they said.

The state police's findings will be submitted to the county prosecutor for review and the man could be charged with careless discharge of a firearm and lying to police during a serious misdemeanor investigation, authorities said.

