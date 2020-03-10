Detroit— Multiple people were taken to the hospital Monday night after a chain-reaction crash on Detroit's east side.

Police say four people were hospitalized after three cars crashed just after 9:30 p.m. near Van Dyke and Merkel.

A preliminary investigation, police say, shows a 39-year-old man driving a blue 2009 Dodge Charger rear-ended a woman, 41, and her 14-year-old passenger in a white 2011 Lincoln. The initial strike forced the Lincoln into a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 30-year-old man with a 28-year-old woman in the passenger seat, police said.

The occupants in the Lincoln and Grand Prix were all taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The man driving the Charger was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

