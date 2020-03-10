Detroit — A 28-year-old man faces five felony charges, including first-degree murder, in a fatal early-February shooting on Detroit's east side.

Anthony Watson has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm, firearms possession by a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

At about 9:35 p.m. Feb. 9, on East Seven Mile near Hull, police and medics responded to reports of a shooting, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just east of Interstate 75.

Jessie Murray, 36, had been shot multiple times in his upper body, in the shoulders and torso. Medics rendered aid but he ultimately died.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Murray died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A month later, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Watson, who lives less than a mile from the shooting scene.

Information on the timing of Watson's arraignment was not immediately available in court records.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/10/detroit-man-28-charged-premeditated-murder-7-mile-shooting/5009670002/