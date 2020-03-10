Detroit — Up-and-coming Detroit rapper 42 Dugg, scheduled to perform Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, has been arrested on a federal gun charge.

The rapper, real name Dion Marquise Hayes, 25, is being temporarily held without bond while federal prosecutors try to transfer him to federal court in Atlanta to face the gun charge.

Hayes is scheduled to be in federal court in Detroit on Wednesday for a detention hearing, four days before he is scheduled to perform during the "March Badness" concert at Little Caesars Arena alongside rappers Yo Gotti, Da Baby, Kash Doll and others.

The gun case dates to November when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents received an anonymous tip that Hayes fired a weapon inside Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta.

Hayes is not allowed to possess a firearm due to convictions for carjacking and felony firearms possession in 2010.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance and documents from the gun range and learned Hayes and two others visited the gun range Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

The surveillance video showed Hayes possessing, loading and firing a 9 mm Glock pistol, according to the criminal complaint.

Hayes said little during his federal court appearance Monday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand.

“Are you asking the court to appoint an attorney for you?” Grand asked.

“Yes, sir,” Hayes said.

His court-appointed lawyer, Todd Shanker, could not be reached for comment immediately Tuesday.

