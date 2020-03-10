Michigan Humane Society officials are investigating after someone left a skinny dog, who appeared to have just given birth, in a trash can on Detroit's west side.

Investigators rescued the dog who appeared to have been nursing pups on Monday near Seven Mile and Southfield Road after a call from a resident alerted them, said Anna Chrisman, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society.

The dog was found Monday near Seven Mile and Southfield, the group reported. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

"The team searched for the puppies, as she appeared to still be nursing, but we were unable to locate them," she told The Detroit News in an email.

The dog is underweight by at least 10 pounds "and we’re working on a medical plan for her," Chrisman wrote. Other details, such as the age of the dog, were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call MHS at (313) 872-3401.

