Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run reported last week on the city’s west side.

Surveillance images were released Tuesday. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A woman was crossing the street near West McNichols and Stahelin at about 1:15 a.m. March 1 a black SUV struck her, investigators said in a statement.

Medics rushed the victim to a hospital, where the 30-year-old was listed in critical condition.

The driver fled west on McNichols. The SUV is described as having a chrome trim with front driver's side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

