Detroit police are working to find a 50-year-old man missing since last weekend.

Harry Johnson was last seen at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Hazelwood on the city's west side, authorities said in a statement.

"He left the location and hasn't been seen or heard from since," the release said.

Harry Johnson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Johnson is described as 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with white hair, white beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, denim pants and gray shoes.

He is in good mental condition but has heart issues, police said.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1340. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

