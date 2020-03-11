Detroit — A March 27 voter participation rally in Detroit, to be headlined by former first lady Michelle Obama, will be canceled, the organizer announced Wednesday.

The cancellation comes a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency related to the coronavirus, and confirmed that two people — one in Oakland County, the other in Wayne — had contracted the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of attendees and individuals traveling to Detroit, When We All Vote (the organizer) will cancel this event and explore options to reschedule" the rally, the group announced.

There had been a national contest whose winner would have earned the right to meet Obama backstage. If the competition is reopened, people who entered will be notified.

The free-but-ticketed event was to be held at the University of Detroit Mercy.

This would have been When We All Vote's first event of the year. Obama is a co-chair.

