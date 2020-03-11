Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings that left three victims wounded in Detroit over a six-hour span from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., two men, 27 and 30, were in a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse when someone inside a red Jeep Cherokee fired shots.

Both men were wounded in the shooting. Police don't yet know exactly where the shooting took place, and did not offer any further description of the Cherokee or the shooter.

The victims drove to the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct, at 13530 Lesure, north of Grand River and west of Schaefer on the city's west side, and asked for help.

Medics took both victims to a hospital, and both were listed in temporary serious condition.

The second reported shooting took place about 2:40 a.m. in the area of LaSalle and Glendale. That's also on Detroit's west side, south of West Davison and east of Linwood.

Police say a 27-year-old man was driving when someone inside an unknown vehicle fired shots, which hit the victim.

The man tried driving himself to a hospital, but couldn't quite make it. He called a relative, who drove him to the hospital from the 2300 block of Glendale.

The victim was listed in temporary serious condition.

