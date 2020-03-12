Detroit — Police are investigating a homicide and a non-fatal shooting that took place in a 90-minute span early Thursday morning.

Just before 1:50 a.m., on the 11000 block of Charlemagne, a 59-year-old man was shot while working on cars, police said. That's on Detroit's east side, north of Gratiot and east of Conner.

He would die from those injuries.

Police say two men wearing dark clothes were spotted leaving the area on foot, and police are trying to piece together the circumstances preceding the fatal shooting.

On Detroit's west side, about 12:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman and a friend were sitting in a driveway on the 17000 block of Griggs, inside a red 2015 Dodge Journey, when a dark vehicle drove past and someone inside fired shots.

Police say the shooter's vehicle may have also been a Dodge Journey.

The woman was hit by the gunfire. The male friend tried driving her to the hospital, but flagged down a Detroit police car in the area of Santa Clara and Birwood.

Ultimately, medics transported the victim to a hospital, and she was listed in critical condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/12/2-shot-1-killed-2-scenes-detroit/5030128002/