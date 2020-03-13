Detroit — Emergency crews have been called to the Detroit riverfront on a report of a vehicle in the water.

Firefighters and police officers are on the scene along the river in the 8200 block of East Jefferson. Authorities received calls about the incident sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Dajuan Scottland, who works at the Shoreline East Condominiums near where the incident happened, said he saw the car go into the river and tried to help the driver.

Emergency crews in the 8200 block of Jefferson at the Detroit Towers apartment building. (Photo: Christine MacDonald)

He said the car floated for a bit and he could see the driver trying to get out, but couldn't.

"I tried throwing rocks at the car's windows (to break the glass,)" he said.

Scottland said the driver looked dazed when the water finally reached him inside the vehicle.

He also said firefighters were there quickly and tried to help the man, but he went under the water with the car.

Police officials said they had no information to release about the incident at this time.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/13/car-goes-into-detroit-river-near-downtown/5040553002/