Detroit police investigate non-fatal shooting on west side
Detroit — A 19-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after being shot Thursday as he walking on the city's west side, police said.
The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of West McNichols and Archedale, which is two blocks east of the Southfield Freeway, according to authorities.
Officials said the victim was walking when the shooter fired a shot that struck him. The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
