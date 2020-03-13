Detroit — Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation general manager John Hertel has resigned about 10 days after the bus line extended his contract.

The authority, known as SMART, extended Hertel's contract through April 2022.

Buy Photo SMART General Manager John C. Hertel in 2018. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

"It is with some regret that I must inform you that I have decided to end my service as SMART’s General Manager, effective as of the close of business tomorrow, March 13, 2020," Hertel said in a letter to SMART's Board of Directors.

"This year marks my 10th year serving SMART, its customers, its employees, and the general public of southeastern Michigan, in furtherance of effective, efficient and safe public transit in our region. I will miss that service, but the time has come for me to allow others to continue the work we’ve begun and accomplished together.."

Hertel was the general manager of SMART since 2010. Before that, he was CEO of the Regional Transit Coordinating Council.

Hertel had a long career as an elected official, serving as chairman of both the Wayne and Macomb county board of commissioners.

He also was general manager for the Michigan State Fair from 1993 to 2006, and had a four-decade run chairing the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Board of Commissioners.

SMART has operated as the region's only public transportation provider since 1967. The authority is governed by a board of directors comprised of representatives from Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

It has about 800 employees and a total of 726 vehicles, including fixed route buses and community transit providers. About 29,000 riders use SMART buses on the average weekday.

