Detroit — A 20-year-old Detroit man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Glendale near Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said the victim was seated in a gray 2015 Ford Fusion when a white Chevrolet Malibu pulled up and a person inside the vehicle fired shots at him.

The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

