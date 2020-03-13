Detroit police are investigating a double shooting Thursday that led to a man running into an east-side precinct with a truck while seeking help.

Two men were shot at about 7:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of Flanders, authorities said in a statement.

One, identified as a 29-year-old, drove his 2020 Ram to the Ninth Precinct, which is less than a mile south near Gratiot, according to the release.

"He struck the front of the precinct, causing minimal damage to the building," police said.

Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition late Thursday.

Another victim, a 39-year-old, was hospitalized in stable condition, officials reported.

A description of a suspect and other details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5940. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

