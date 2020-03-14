Detroit — Detroit’s public school district is urging students and faculty of Osborn High School to quarantine as they might have been in contact with a teacher who was diagnosed Saturday with coronavirus.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said students and faculty who were physically in Osborn, a Detroit college prep school on East Seven Mile, might have been exposed to the teacher or secondary contacts last week.

"Although we are not in a position to require you to do so, in an abundance of caution, it may be best for those in the Osborn High School learning community to self-quarantine for 14 days," Vitti said in a notice to parents.

"As of (Saturday night), other staff members have indicated they are demonstrating symptoms of COVID-19 from the school."

Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denis Fair also encouraged students and staff who might have had contact with the infected faculty member to see a physician if they show symptoms of fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Officials did not disclose the identity of the teacher or what grade. The individual has been released from the hospital in stable condition and is being self-quarantined at home, Vitti said.

"This will unfortunately not be our only case," Vitti said. "It is likely that other individuals at schools or at the district level have or will develop COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

"We will directly inform the faculty and staff at Osborn via email and provide the same communication through robo call and text message to the staff and families.“

Officials said they are not recommending self-quarantining for secondary contacts, people who were not physically in the school and did not have contact with the faculty member.

