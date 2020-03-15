A resident of Broderick Tower in downtown Detroit has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email to residents.

The staff has taken steps "to keep our residents and employees healthy and safe," Tanisha Warren, Motown Construction's community manager wrote in the email. That includes stopping valet service as well as disinfecting surfaces and encouraging employee handwashing, she said.

Buy Photo Broderick Tower in downtown Detroit, March 15, 2020. A resident of Broderick Tower has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email to residents. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

A phone message left at the Broderick Tower leasing office wasn't immediately returned Sunday.

Resident Tim Muir was at work 10 minutes away from his apartment at Broderick Towers when he received the email.

“It’s terrifying. … I don’t know what I’m supposed to do, I’m scared to stay here,” said Muir, who was immediately sent home once he told his coworkers about the email.

As of Saturday evening, Michigan has 33 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. Three positive cases were reported being in Detroit, with Pistons’ center Christian Wood presumably being one of the three.

“We probably need to do a better job as a community to try and contain this… it was a matter of time before someone you knew in the community, your community was going to get affected,” said Yoori Kim, 31, who lives at Broderick Towers.

Staff writer Christine MacDonald contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/15/resident-detroits-broderick-tower-tests-positive-virus/5054920002/